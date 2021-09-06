Britney Spears Oops! I Did It Again Guided Journal
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Britney Spears Oops! I Did It Again Guided Journal

by Kara Nesvig

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762475780

USD: $17.95  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: May 17th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 128

Diary
This deluxe journal celebrates the iconic song and music video for "Oops . . . I Did it Again" with a red vinyl cover, light writing prompts, and original illustrations, including a flipbook animation of superstar Britney Spears's dance moves.
  • INCREDIBLE PACKAGE: This deluxe journal features a red vinyl cover reminiscent of Britney's famed space suit from the music video; the song title is blind-debossed onto the package for a subtle cover effect
  • ORIGINAL CONTENT: Journal features full-color original spot artwork throughout inspired by the interplanetary theme of the "Oops" video; a sprinkling of prompts inspired by the song as well as the Oops album appear throughout, while leaving plenty of free space for writing, drawing, doodling, etc
  • ANIMATED BRITNEY: The superstar's iconic dance moves to the "Oops" chorus come to life with a small flipbook animation in the book's bottom corner
  • PERFECT GIFT: An ideal gift for any occasion for Britney Spears fans and anyone who loves pop culture of the 1990s/early 2000s
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: This journal is officially licensed with Britney Brands, Inc

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews