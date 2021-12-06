Explore queer identity and plan for your best year ever with My Queer Year, a guided journal and planner that centers and celebrates LGBTQ+ identity, created by queer and trans artist team Ash + Chess.
- A GUIDED JOURNAL TO CELEBRATE AND EXPLORE LGBTQ+ IDENTITY: With dozens of guided prompts — organized into four-week themes like "Community," "History," and "Identity" — fun sidebars about LGBTQ+ events and icons throughout history, calendar-style planning pages, and plenty of space for free writing, this hybrid guided journal-planner is a thoughtful, engaging tool for self-exploration.
- DELUXE PACKAGING: My Queer Year is packed with deluxe touches, like holographic foil, neon-bright illustrations, tabbed planning sections, and an engaging, easy-to-navigate design.
- BONUS STICKERS: Each copy comes with 3 sheets of bonus stickers!
- VIBRANT FULL-COLOR ART FROM ASH + CHESS: My Queer Year features Ash + Chess's signature colorful, risograph-style illustrations, including retro color palettes and bold, vibrant iconography, including flags, hearts, rainbows, stars, and more.
- A PERFECT GIFT: This joyful, inclusive, and beautiful guided journal-planner is an ideal gift or self-purchase for LGBTQ+ folx of all ages.
