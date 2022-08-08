Orders over $45 ship FREE

Morning Magic
Morning Magic

A Guided Journal of Enchanted Rituals for the Day Ahead

by Mikaila Adriance

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

176 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762482016

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

Description

Bring a touch of peace and wonder to the day ahead with Morning Magic, a guided journal of rituals and reflections to introduce enchantment to each sunrise.
  • Guided rituals for a charmed and reflective morning. From ritual cleansing and manifestation rituals to dream reflections and intention setting, begin each day with a bit of magic. This journal includes instructions for creating a sacred space and 12 distinct rituals. Each ritual includes a guided prompt, followed by space for journaling and recording the date for new reflections each time the ritual is performed. 
  • Deluxe hardcover illustrated journal. This beautiful, hardcover guided journal (176 pages) includes full-color spot illustrations throughout, a full-color illustrated cover, and lined and blank pages for writing and dreaming. 
  • A perfect blend of wellness and magic. Enhance your self-care practice with this guided prompts that incorporate modern mysticism, self-care, and meditation.

 

