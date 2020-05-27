Connect to your intuition, expand your mind, and cultivate a heart “as light as a feather” with Everyday Amenti, a beautiful guided journal from the author and illustrator behind the Amenti Oracle.

From author Jennifer Sodini, founder of Evolve and Ascend, and illustrator Natalee Miller, comes Everyday Amenti — an interactive guide to embodying the ideals of truth and balance. Based on their bestselling Amenti Oracle deck, this beautiful guided journal invites you to discover modern, personalized ways to embody the timeless wisdom of the ancient world.

With 52 prompts — one for each week of the year — Everyday Amenti uses the 42 ideals of Ma’at, 7 hermetic principles, and 3 alchemical principles to craft actionable steps for creating a more intuitive, connected existence. Modern seekers will find stunning images, encouraging and informative sidebars, and soul-nourishing guidance for building a life of purpose and magic.