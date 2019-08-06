Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Practical Witch's Guided Journal
For Wisdom, Healing, and Self-Love
Put your thoughts, dreams, and spells to paper in this one-of-a-kind guided journal, a must-have for spell-casters of all levels.
The Practical Witch’s Guided Journal includes prompts for recording spells and ritual work for love, joy, prosperity, work, money, health and healing, and more. Featuring gorgeous illustrations from The Practical Witch’s Spell Book, this charming journal is perfect for anyone with a penchant for the magical.
