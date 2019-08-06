Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Practical Witch's Guided Journal

The Practical Witch's Guided Journal

For Wisdom, Healing, and Self-Love

by

Illustrated by

Put your thoughts, dreams, and spells to paper in this one-of-a-kind guided journal, a must-have for spell-casters of all levels.

The Practical Witch’s Guided Journal includes prompts for recording spells and ritual work for love, joy, prosperity, work, money, health and healing, and more. Featuring gorgeous illustrations from The Practical Witch’s Spell Book, this charming journal is perfect for anyone with a penchant for the magical.

Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: April 21st 2020

Price: $15 / $20 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780762469581

RP Studio
Diary
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews