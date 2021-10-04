BuzzFeed: Bring Me! Guided Travel Journal

BuzzFeed’s popular travel vertical Bring Me!—the #1 most viewed travel publisher on the web—presents a guided travel journal to see, explore, and experience your way around the globe.



For years, Buzzfeed’s popular travel vertical Bring Me! has provided wanderers with the best and most reliable travel content. Serving as a companion to BuzzFeed’s Bring Me! The Travel-Lover’s Guide to the World’s Most Unlikely Destinations, Remarkable Experiences, and Spectacular Sights, this officially licensed travel journal is the perfect place to keep track of all your adventures on the road.



With useful information about fun and interesting places to explore, thought-provoking prompts, and travel tips and suggestions on packing, lodging, safety, and eco-conscious travel, readers can easily take this portable journal with them. There is also space to record travel wish lists and bucket lists, reflect on experiences, and inspire travelers on their next great adventure. Included is a paper pocket at the back of the journal for safekeeping notes, receipts, and other mementos from your trip.

