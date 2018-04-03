Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mara Penny
Mara Penny is an illustrator based in Oakland, California.Read More
By the Author
The Practical Witch's Spell Book
A complete introduction to modern magic and witchcraft with spells and incantations for love, happiness, and success. The Practical Witch's Spell Book is an enchanting…