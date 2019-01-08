Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Practical Witch's Spell Deck

100 Spells for Love, Happiness, and Success

The Practical Witch’s Spell Deck is a charming collection of 100 spells for love, joy, prosperity, healing, and more, with an illustrated card deck, an introduction to spells, and a beautiful keepsake box.

Today, witchcraft has been reclaimed as a source of wisdom, healing, and self-love. This beautiful package, featuring stunning cards and a magnetic closure, is a must-have for spell-casters of all levels and anyone with a penchant for the magical.

This kit includes:
  • A spell deck, with 100 fully-illustrated, 2-1/2″ x 3-1/2″ cards
  • 48-page mini book, with an introduction to spells and magic
  • A magnetic-closure keepsake box for card storage
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 100

ISBN-13: 9780762495801

Trade Paperback
