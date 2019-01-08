Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Practical Witch's Spell Deck
100 Spells for Love, Happiness, and Success
The Practical Witch’s Spell Deck is a charming collection of 100 spells for love, joy, prosperity, healing, and more, with an illustrated card deck, an introduction to spells, and a beautiful keepsake box.Read More
Today, witchcraft has been reclaimed as a source of wisdom, healing, and self-love. This beautiful package, featuring stunning cards and a magnetic closure, is a must-have for spell-casters of all levels and anyone with a penchant for the magical.
- A spell deck, with 100 fully-illustrated, 2-1/2″ x 3-1/2″ cards
- 48-page mini book, with an introduction to spells and magic
- A magnetic-closure keepsake box for card storage
Trade Paperback