Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Desktop Dog Park

Desktop Dog Park

by

What’s more entertaining and joyous than a trip to the dog park with your pup? A Desktop Dog Park you can enjoy during work hours! Create your own canine oasis with this adorable kit, featuring the world’s most well behaved dogs.

Kit includes:
  • 5 tiny resin dogs of various breeds
  • 1 tiny fire hydrant (for when nature calls)
  • A felt “lawn” to set the scene and keep your pups contained
  • A 32-page mini book exploring the goings-on at the neighborhood dog hangout

Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762464845

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions