Desktop Dog Park
What’s more entertaining and joyous than a trip to the dog park with your pup? A Desktop Dog Park you can enjoy during work hours! Create your own canine oasis with this adorable kit, featuring the world’s most well behaved dogs.Read More
Kit includes:
- 5 tiny resin dogs of various breeds
- 1 tiny fire hydrant (for when nature calls)
- A felt “lawn” to set the scene and keep your pups contained
- A 32-page mini book exploring the goings-on at the neighborhood dog hangout
Trade Paperback
