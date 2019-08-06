Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jaws

We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat

Celebrate the 45th anniversary of the classic summer blockbuster with this official Jaws miniature collectible!

We’re going to need a bigger boat — and desk — because Jaws is here! This deluxe mini kit includes:
  • 3″ Jaws collectible shadow box inspired by the iconic 1975 movie poster with a spotlight and button that plays the chilling, iconic theme music
  • 48-page illustrated mini book with quotes, trivia, and color images from the film
Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

On Sale: July 7th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762497065

Trade Paperback
Miniature Editions