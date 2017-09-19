Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pusheen: A Cross-Stitch Kit

Pusheen: A Cross-Stitch Kit

by

Craft your very own Pusheen masterpieces with Pusheen: A Cross-Stitch Kit!

Pusheen is the Internet’s favorite chubby tabby who has warmed the hearts of millions with her animated GIFs and comics. For fans of I Am Pusheen the Cat; Pusheen: A Magnetic Kit; and the Pusheen coloring books, this craft kit includes everything you need to create cute embroidered designs of the lazy, lovable feline:
  • A 32-page mini book with cross-stitching instructions and two easy patterns (perfect for beginners and advanced stitchers alike)
  • Two 5″ x 5″ pieces of cotton Aida cloth
  • A 3-inch embroidery hoop
  • Two tapestry needles
  • Four skeins of embroidery thread
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Cross-stitch

On Sale: May 1st 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762492275

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions

RP Minis