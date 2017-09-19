Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Pusheen: A Cross-Stitch Kit
Craft your very own Pusheen masterpieces with Pusheen: A Cross-Stitch Kit!Read More
Pusheen is the Internet’s favorite chubby tabby who has warmed the hearts of millions with her animated GIFs and comics. For fans of I Am Pusheen the Cat; Pusheen: A Magnetic Kit; and the Pusheen coloring books, this craft kit includes everything you need to create cute embroidered designs of the lazy, lovable feline:
- A 32-page mini book with cross-stitching instructions and two easy patterns (perfect for beginners and advanced stitchers alike)
- Two 5″ x 5″ pieces of cotton Aida cloth
- A 3-inch embroidery hoop
- Two tapestry needles
- Four skeins of embroidery thread
Trade Paperback
