Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Bendable Bowtruckle
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Bendable Bowtruckle

by

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

General merchandise / ISBN-13: 9780762460731

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: April 3rd 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 32

General merchandise
Fans of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World will be enchanted by this life-size collectible–a poseable figure of Pickett, Newt Scamander’s Bowtruckle companion in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Kit includes:

  • 5″ bendable, poseable figure of Pickett
  • 2 full-color magnets
  • Description card on the Bowtruckle of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Newt Scamander and his Bowtruckle buddy, Pickett, are constant companions. Now he can be yours, too!