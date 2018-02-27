Disney emoji: A Magnetic Kit
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Disney emoji: A Magnetic Kit

by Disney

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762493357

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: October 9th 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Humor / Form / Comic Strips & Cartoons

PAGE COUNT: 56

Trade Paperback
Disney emoji magnets that are fun for the whole family!

Featuring everyone from Mickey, Minnie, and Donald to Simba, Belle, Elsa and Anna, and Moana (and dozens of classic characters in between), this fun kit allows you to tell your favorite Disney tale through emoji, or to simply plaster your locker, fridge, or office with familiar, happy faces.

The colorful box includes 50 magnets featuring dozens of characters, and a 56-page mini book with ideas on how to use them.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions

RP Minis