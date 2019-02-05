Follow along with The Good Advice Cupcake as she doles out razor-smart, hilarious, and shocking advice on everything from career goals to falling in love!



The Good Advice Cupcake — or Cuppy, to those in the know — may be cute, but she’s not afraid to grab life by the balls! In this charming gift book, Cuppy shares her tried-and-true wisdom on everything from love and money, to self-care and fashion, to career and happiness, and the crazy, sticky things in between — all the while managing to look completely adorable and delicious. Whether she’s advising you to take more naps or fit cheese into your diet, you don’t want to miss a minute of advice from everyone’s favorite sassy cupcake.

