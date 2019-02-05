Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Grab Life by the Balls
And Other Life Lessons from The Good Advice Cupcake
Follow along with The Good Advice Cupcake as she doles out razor-smart, hilarious, and shocking advice on everything from career goals to falling in love!Read More
The Good Advice Cupcake — or Cuppy, to those in the know — may be cute, but she’s not afraid to grab life by the balls! In this charming gift book, Cuppy shares her tried-and-true wisdom on everything from love and money, to self-care and fashion, to career and happiness, and the crazy, sticky things in between — all the while managing to look completely adorable and delicious. Whether she’s advising you to take more naps or fit cheese into your diet, you don’t want to miss a minute of advice from everyone’s favorite sassy cupcake.
