Mitchiri Neko: Magnetic Cats
An official collectible perfect for fans of “Mitchiri Neko March” and the adorable anime on Crunchyroll!Read More
Fall in love with the playful, happy-go-lucky attitude of Mitchiri Neko with colorful, 3D miniature magnetic cats. Kit includes:
- 8 colorful, 3D molded magnetic cats (approx. 0.5″ x 1″)
- Flocked display mat
- 32-page illustrated mini book with character bios and images from the show
Trade Paperback
