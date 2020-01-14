Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mitchiri Neko: Magnetic Cats

An official collectible perfect for fans of “Mitchiri Neko March” and the adorable anime on Crunchyroll!

Fall in love with the playful, happy-go-lucky attitude of Mitchiri Neko with colorful, 3D miniature magnetic cats. Kit includes:
  • 8 colorful, 3D molded magnetic cats (approx. 0.5″ x 1″)
  • Flocked display mat
  • 32-page illustrated mini book with character bios and images from the show
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Comic Strips & Cartoons

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762498000

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Trade Paperback
RP Minis