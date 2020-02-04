The Good Advice Cupcake Motivational Posters
The Good Advice Cupcake Motivational Posters

12 Designs to Remind You to Kick Ass

by Buzzfeed

by Loryn Brantz

by Kyra Kupetsky

RP Studio

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762499236

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: October 6th 2020

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Comic Strips & Cartoons

PAGE COUNT: 24

Decorate your home, office, or dorm room with this set of twelve hilarious posters inspired by everyone’s favorite badass cupcake.

This deluxe wall art book is officially licensed with BuzzFeed and features twelve unique 8″ x 10″ removable poster designs of Cuppy, Sprinkles the cat, and all their friends, designed to give you the motivational kick in the pants you need to give less f*cks and be more awesome. Posters include:

  • Grab life by the balls and make life your b*tch
  • Believe in yourself, dammit!
  • My superpower is staying the f*ck in bed
  • You are really cute
  • Dance like everyone’s watching ’cause who cares!
  • Dunk haters!
  • F*ck insecurities!
    And more!

