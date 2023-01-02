Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Zen Garden Snow Day
A Little Time to Play
Description
Bring the relaxation of a snow day to your desktop anytime of year with Zen Garden Snow Day. A welcome respite from the demands of everyday life, it's the perfect meditative desk accessory for fun and effective stress relief.
- Includes everything you need to assemble your own Zen Snow Garden: 3 x 3-inch mini zen gardening tray, bag of white sand, mini shovel, flocked mini slope, and miniature accessories (pine tree, snowman, sled, snow boots)
- Illustrated mini book: Includes a 32-page mini book on the benefits of meditation
- Great Gift: A fun, stress-relieving desktop accessory for home or the office
