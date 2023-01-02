Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Bob Ross: Happy Little Christmas Wreath
Lights Up!

Lights Up!

by Bob Ross

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

16 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762483655

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

Description

Bring the joy of Bob Ross to a Christmas tree (or stocking) near you with this one-of-a-kind light-up wreath ornament!
  • Specifications: 3" Christmas wreath with Bob's portrait in the center and featuring Peapod the squirrel
  • Lights up: Flip a switch to shine flickering colored lights on wreath
  • Sticker book: Includes a full-color sticker book featuring 8 of Bob's finest winterscape paintings
  • Perfect gift: A unique gift for fans of Bob Ross
  • Officially licensed: Authentic Bob Ross collectible
Requires two AAA batteries (not included).

© 2023 Bob Ross Inc. Bob Ross® name and images are registered trademarks of Bob Ross Inc.

What's Inside

RP Minis