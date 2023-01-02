Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Bob Ross: Happy Little Christmas Wreath
Lights Up!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Bring the joy of Bob Ross to a Christmas tree (or stocking) near you with this one-of-a-kind light-up wreath ornament!
© 2023 Bob Ross Inc. Bob Ross® name and images are registered trademarks of Bob Ross Inc.
- Specifications: 3" Christmas wreath with Bob's portrait in the center and featuring Peapod the squirrel
- Lights up: Flip a switch to shine flickering colored lights on wreath
- Sticker book: Includes a full-color sticker book featuring 8 of Bob's finest winterscape paintings
- Perfect gift: A unique gift for fans of Bob Ross
- Officially licensed: Authentic Bob Ross collectible
