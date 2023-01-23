Free shipping on orders $35+
This Is Christmas, Song by Song
The Stories Behind 100 Holiday Hits
Description
Celebrate the merriest season of the year with award-winning author and music journalist Annie Zaleski's collection of the 100 most popular and beloved holiday songs of all time.
'Tis the season! Break out the eggnog, hang the mistletoe, blast those Christmas songs, and settle down in your favorite armchair with this beautifully illustrated volume exploring well-known and lesser-known behind-the-scenes stories of the 100 most cherished holiday songs of all time and their everlasting impact. From artists such as Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald all the way up to Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, this all-encompassing collection of holiday favorites is sure to warm your heart during the merriest season of the year.
What song was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best-selling single of all time? Which popular Christmas tune was reportedly written to commemorate Thanksgiving? What holiday song led to a special meet-and-greet between the song's 10-year-old singer and a 700-pound hippopotamus?
Spanning musical genres and decades of classics and modern hits, some of the featured songs include:
Including full-color illustrations throughout, this gorgeously packaged compendium is the perfect gift for you and your loved ones to experience the holiday magic year after year.
- “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby
- "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey
- "Deck the Halls" by Mannheim Steamroller
- “Christmas Tree Farm” by Taylor Swift
- “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)" by The Beatles
- “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano
- "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" by Gene Autry
- "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" by Gwen Stefani
- “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt
- “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee
- “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” by NSYNC
- “Run Rudolph Run” by Chuck Berry
