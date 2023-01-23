Annie Zaleski

Annie Zaleski is an author, editor, and journalist with a focus on music and pop culture. Her work has appeared in dozens of publications, including NPR Music, The Guardian, Time, Rolling Stone, Salon, Billboard, The A.V. Club, Vulture, Alternative Press, Stereogum, The Village Voice, The Los Angeles Times, and Cleveland Plain Dealer. She is the author of a 33 1/3 book on Duran Duran’s Rio, Lady Gaga: Applause, and Pink: Raise Your Glass, and contributed an essay to Go All The Way: A Literary Appreciation of Power Pop, among others. She lives in Cleveland, Ohio.