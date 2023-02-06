Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Christmas Miracles
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Christmas Miracles

True Stories from the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

by Karen Kingsbury

Regular Price $19

Regular Price $24 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $19

Regular Price $24 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 17, 2023

Page Count

176 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Books

ISBN-13

9781546005520

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

Description

#1 New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury’s classic collection of true stories that celebrates the wonder of Christmas is now updated with a new story in a perfect giftable format.

We have all experienced miracles in our lives. An incredible chance encounter that changes everything…help that suddenly appears from nowhere…kindness handed to us when it is least expected. In A Collection of Christmas Miracles, Karen Kingsbury presents real-life stories about people whose lives were changed by the mystery of Christmas.
 
Every December we can look back and marvel at the designs of God and realize how very little we are in control of the events that shaped the past year. But with hearts full of hope we look forward to the celebration of that silent, holy night.
 
Now updated with a new story, this format comes with gorgeous artwork for a treasured keepsake for years to come.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less