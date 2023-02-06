Description

#1 New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury’s classic collection of true stories that celebrates the wonder of Christmas is now updated with a new story in a perfect giftable format.



We have all experienced miracles in our lives. An incredible chance encounter that changes everything…help that suddenly appears from nowhere…kindness handed to us when it is least expected. In A Collection of Christmas Miracles, Karen Kingsbury presents real-life stories about people whose lives were changed by the mystery of Christmas.



Every December we can look back and marvel at the designs of God and realize how very little we are in control of the events that shaped the past year. But with hearts full of hope we look forward to the celebration of that silent, holy night.



Now updated with a new story, this format comes with gorgeous artwork for a treasured keepsake for years to come.