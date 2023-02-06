Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Peanuts: Christmastime Is Here
Peanuts: Christmastime Is Here

A Fill-In Book

by Charles M. Schulz

Regular Price $12

Regular Price $16 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762484553

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

Description

Celebrate the season with the Peanuts gang with this unique, customizable gift bookperfect for Peanuts fans of all ages.

With fill-in-the-blank prompts accompanied by beloved holiday-themed illustrations from the classic comics, this interactive book becomes a personalized gift of expressions of happiness and cheer for loved ones to cherish at their favorite time of year.  

 © 2023 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

What's Inside

