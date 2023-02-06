Peanuts: Christmastime Is Here

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Celebrate the season with the Peanuts gang with this unique, customizable gift book—perfect for Peanuts fans of all ages.



With fill-in-the-blank prompts accompanied by beloved holiday-themed illustrations from the classic comics, this interactive book becomes a personalized gift of expressions of happiness and cheer for loved ones to cherish at their favorite time of year.



© 2023 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.