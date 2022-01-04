Get in the holiday spirit with Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas Mini Puzzles kit! Peanuts fans of any age will enjoy putting together mini puzzles of their favorite scenes from A Charlie Brown Christmas.
- MINI PUZZLES: (2) 180-piece 6" x 7-1/2" mini puzzles featuring 2 scenes from A Charlie Brown Christmas
- MINI BOOK: 32-page illustrated mini book edition of A Charlie Brown Christmas
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
- A PERFECT GIFT: A perfect stocking stuffer for any fan of the Peanuts world
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use