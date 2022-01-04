Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas Mini Puzzles
Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas Mini Puzzles

by Charles M. Schulz

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762480265

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 16

Trade Paperback
Get in the holiday spirit with Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas Mini Puzzles kit! Peanuts fans of any age will enjoy putting together mini puzzles of their favorite scenes from A Charlie Brown Christmas.
  • MINI PUZZLES: (2) 180-piece 6" x 7-1/2" mini puzzles featuring 2 scenes from A Charlie Brown Christmas
  • MINI BOOK: 32-page illustrated mini book edition of A Charlie Brown Christmas
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
  • A PERFECT GIFT: A perfect stocking stuffer for any fan of the Peanuts world
 
 

