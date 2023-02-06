Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Christmas in the Movies (Revised & Expanded Edition)
35 Classics to Celebrate the Season
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Now revised and expanded with more beloved films and loads of special features and photos across 70+ pages of new content, this is the must-have viewing guide for the holidays, showcasing the greatest and most beloved Christmas movies of all time.
Nothing brings the spirit of the season into our hearts quite like a great holiday movie. Turner Classic Movies' Christmas in the Movies showcases the very best among this uniquely spirited strain of cinema. Each film is profiled on what makes it a "Christmas movie," along with behind-the-scenes stories of its production, reception, and legacy. Complemented by a trove of full-color and black-and-white photos, this volume is a glorious salute to a collection of the most treasured films of all time.
Among the 35 films included: The Shop Around the Corner, Holiday Inn, Meet Me in St. Louis, It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, White Christmas, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Die Hard, Home Alone, Little Women, The Preacher's Wife, Love Actually, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
