Christmas in the Movies (Revised & Expanded Edition)

Description

Now revised and expanded with more beloved films and loads of special features and photos across 70+ pages of new content, this is the must-have viewing guide for the holidays, showcasing the greatest and most beloved Christmas movies of all time.



Nothing brings the spirit of the season into our hearts quite like a great holiday movie. Turner Classic Movies' Christmas in the Movies showcases the very best among this uniquely spirited strain of cinema. Each film is profiled on what makes it a "Christmas movie," along with behind-the-scenes stories of its production, reception, and legacy. Complemented by a trove of full-color and black-and-white photos, this volume is a glorious salute to a collection of the most treasured films of all time.



Among the 35 films included: The Shop Around the Corner, Holiday Inn, Meet Me in St. Louis, It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, White Christmas, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Die Hard, Home Alone, Little Women, The Preacher's Wife, Love Actually, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.