TCM Underground
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

TCM Underground

50 Must-See Films from the World of Classic Cult and Late-Night Cinema

by Millie De Chirico

by Quatoyiah Murry

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762480005

USD: $24.99  /  CAD: $30.99

ON SALE: October 4th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Guides & Reviews

PAGE COUNT: 240

Trade Paperback
Based on the Turner Classic Movies series, TCM Underground is the movie-lover's guide to 50 of the most campy, kitschy, shocking, and weirdly wonderful cult films you need to see.

The weekly late-night series TCM Underground showcases the best of classic cult favorites and hard-to-find films, from experimental shorts to off-beat comedies. TCM Underground the book examines 50 must-see classics of this unique order of films — primarily from the 1960s, '70s, and '80s — with reviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and full-color and black-and-white photography throughout. Sidebars cover subgenres such as Blaxploitation, Japanese horror, grand dame guignol, queer cult, feminist, and experimental cinema. TCM Underground also celebrates the stars, filmmakers, and other artists who brought the indelible images and stories in these films to life.

Movies include: Secret Ceremony (1968), The Honeymoon Killers (1970), the indelible Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970), Blacula (1972), Bill Gunn's experimental horror Ganja and Hess (1973), the infamous Hausu (1977), Linda Blair's classic Roller Boogie (1979), Eating Raoul (1982), The Garbage Pail Kids Movie  (1987), John Waters's Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore (1996), and many more.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less