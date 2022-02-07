Based on the Turner Classic Movies series, TCM Underground is the movie-lover's guide to 50 of the most campy, kitschy, shocking, and weirdly wonderful cult films you need to see.



The weekly late-night series TCM Underground showcases the best of classic cult favorites and hard-to-find films, from experimental shorts to off-beat comedies. TCM Underground the book examines 50 must-see classics of this unique order of films — primarily from the 1960s, '70s, and '80s — with reviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and full-color and black-and-white photography throughout. Sidebars cover subgenres such as Blaxploitation, Japanese horror, grand dame guignol, queer cult, feminist, and experimental cinema. TCM Underground also celebrates the stars, filmmakers, and other artists who brought the indelible images and stories in these films to life.



Movies include: Secret Ceremony (1968), The Honeymoon Killers (1970), the indelible Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970), Blacula (1972), Bill Gunn's experimental horror Ganja and Hess (1973), the infamous Hausu (1977), Linda Blair's classic Roller Boogie (1979), Eating Raoul (1982), The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (1987), John Waters's Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore (1996), and many more.