Millie De Chirico

Millie De Chirico is the chief programmer for Turner Classic Movies’ cult film franchise, TCM Underground, and hosts its companion Youtube series, TCM Slumberground. She is also one-half of the film podcast I Saw What You Did, on the Exactly Right Network. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia.



Quatoyiah Murry is a film critic and writer who has worked with TCM and FilmStruck and written under the moniker The Cinephiliac, with contributions to Time, Pretty Clever Films, and Movie Boozer. Her work often focuses on diversity and representation as well as historical context in film. Born and raised in Georgia, she now resides in Paris, France.