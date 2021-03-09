Hollywood Victory

For film and history buffs alike, this is the engrossing story of Hollywood's involvement in World War II, as it's never before been told. Part of the Turner Classic Movies Library.
This is the story of the myriad ways in which Hollywood was "enlisted" into World War II. Studios and stars were recruited to aid in the war effort, and whether through personal ideologies or to remain in good standing with the government and general public, most were willing participants. Hollywood's support of the war effort included:
- War films supporting the Allied effort
- Musicals and comedies that promoted the "Good Neighbor Policy" with our allies to the south — Central and South America
- USO tours that sent stars out to sell war bonds and entertain the troops around the country and abroad
- "Homefront" films designed to boost the morale of troops overseas
- Pin-ups-stars like Rita Hayworth, Betty Grable, and Lana Turner were painted on the sides of bomber jets and posted all over barracks walls
- Stars themselves went to war — Jimmy Stewart, Clark Gable, and many, many more saw active duty
- The USO Canteen: Organized by Bette Davis, this was a nightclub where soldiers could meet and mingle with their favorite stars
- Filmmakers like Orson Welles, Frank Capra, and John Ford took breaks from their work to make training films.
