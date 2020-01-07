The Road to Hollywood (via New Jersey)

Lois Weber: Hollywood’s Most Important Female Director

Sessue Hayakawa: The First Male Sex Symbol in Films

The Death of Rudolph Valentino

And the First Academy Award Goes To: Oscars’ Forgotten History

Clark Gable’s Secret Love Child with Loretta Young

A Star is Born…and Reborn…and Reborn…and Reborn.

Hollywood At Home

Gracie Allen For President

John Garfield: Golden Boy

This Was Hollywood Fashion

Vera-Ellen: Dancing Queen of the Silver Screen

Becoming Rita Hayworth

Hollywood Make-Overs

Olivia De Havilland vs. Warner Brothers

Hollywood Hot Spots

Alma Reville: The Hitchcock Behind Hitchcock

The Film That Almost Ended Paul Newman’s Career

Frank Sinatra: The Chairman’s Charity

Spotlighting “forgotten” names and as well as overlooked stories involving Hollywood’s biggest legends,, the book, is written in page-turning prose based on new interviews and archival research — all wrapped up in an imaginative visual package modeled after the classic fan magazines of yesteryear.Featured stories: