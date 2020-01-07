Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fright Favorites
31 Movies to Haunt Your Halloween and Beyond
Turner Classic Movies presents a festival of film frights, spanning monster greats to modern and classic horror to family-friendly cinematic treats that capture the spirit of Halloween, complete with reviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and a trove of images.Read More
Halloween Favorites spotlights 31 essential Halloween-time films, their associated sequels and remakes, and recommendations to expand your seasonal repertoire based on your favorites. Featured titles:
Halloween Favorites spotlights 31 essential Halloween-time films, their associated sequels and remakes, and recommendations to expand your seasonal repertoire based on your favorites. Featured titles:
Nosferatu (1922)
Phantom of the Opera (1925)
Dracula (1931)
Frankenstein (1931)
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde (1931)
The Mummy (1933)
Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
The Wolf Man (1941)
Cat People (1942)
Them (1953)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)
Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
Horror of Dracula (1958)
House on Haunted Hill (1959)
The Birds (1963)
Black Sunday (1960)
Pit and the Pendulum (1961)
The Haunting (1963)
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
The Exorcist (1972)
Young Frankenstein (1976)
Halloween (1978)
The Shining (1980)
The Thing (1982)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Beetlejuice (1988)
Hocus Pocus (1993)
Scream (1996)
Get Out (2017)
