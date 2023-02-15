Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The TCM Trivia and Puzzle Collection Gift Set
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Website exclusive set.
The perfect gift set curated for the classic movie lover. Challenge your knowledge and skills on iconic film trivia and a 500 piece double side puzzle!
Turner Classic Movies Ultimate Movie Trivia Challenge
From Turner Classic Movies, this fun and challenging game offers film lovers 400 questions to test their movie knowledge! Set includes:
- TRIVIA DECK: 100 full-color printed cards filled with trivia questions (4 per card)
- RANGE OF ERAS AND SUBJECTS: Questions on film history encompass a range of subjects from behind the scenes as well as the stars and stories that have lit up the screen from the silent era through modern times; cards measure 3 x 5 inches
- KEEPSAKE BOX: Cards are house in full-color printed keepsake box with magnetic closure
- ENTERTAIN LIKE A PRO: This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more
- PERFECT GIFT: A movie lover's dream deck
- TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES: Trivia from the film buff's network
From Turner Classic Movies, this challenging 2-in-1 puzzle and book gift set spotlights 100 of the greatest stars from Hollywood's golden age and beyond.
- SPECIFICATIONS: 500-piece double-sided puzzle, full-color and printed on high-quality stock; finished puzzle measures 16 x 20 inches
- 2-IN-1: The double-sided puzzle included in this set gives you 2 unique scenes to piece together; the movies' most awe-inspiring leading ladies shine on Side 1, and Side 2 is a star-studded tribute to the leading men
- INFORMATION-PACKED BOOK: A 56-page paperback companion book (5 x 6 inches) offers essential stats and key films for every star featured on the puzzle
- KEEPSAKE BOX: Cards are house in full-color printed keepsake box
