Turner Classic Movies Ultimate Movie Trivia Challenge

From Turner Classic Movies, this fun and challenging game offers film lovers 400 questions to test their movie knowledge! Set includes:
- TRIVIA DECK: 100 full-color printed cards filled with trivia questions (4 per card)
- RANGE OF ERAS AND SUBJECTS: Questions on film history encompass a range of subjects from behind the scenes as well as the stars and stories that have lit up the screen from the silent era through modern times; cards measure 3 x 5 inches
- KEEPSAKE BOX: Cards are house in full-color printed keepsake box with magnetic closure
- ENTERTAIN LIKE A PRO: This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more
- PERFECT GIFT: A movie lover’s dream deck
- TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES: Trivia from the film buff’s network
