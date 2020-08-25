Frank Miller

Frank Miller is the author of several books on film, including Casablanca: As Time Goes By, Censored Hollywood: Sex, Violence and Sin in the Movies, and the award-winning eScript Classics: North by Northwest. Among his favorite movies are Citizen Kane, The Thing (from Another World) and anything by Sam Fuller. His upcoming works include a show based on the writings of playwright John Herbert and a study of the films of Dario Argento. He currently lives in Clemmons, North Carolina.