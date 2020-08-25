Frank Miller
Frank Miller is the author of several books on film, including Casablanca: As Time Goes By, Censored Hollywood: Sex, Violence and Sin in the Movies, and the award-winning eScript Classics: North by Northwest. Among his favorite movies are Citizen Kane, The Thing (from Another World) and anything by Sam Fuller. His upcoming works include a show based on the writings of playwright John Herbert and a study of the films of Dario Argento. He currently lives in Clemmons, North Carolina.Read More
By the Author
Turner Classic Movies Ultimate Movie Trivia Challenge
From Turner Classic Movies, this fun and challenging game offers film lovers 400 questions to test their movie knowledge! Set includes: TRIVIA DECK: 100…