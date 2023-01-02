Kid Noir: Kitty Feral and the Case of the Marshmallow Monkey

Dangerous denizens lurk around every dark corner as Kitty searches for clues in bookstores, alleyways, rooftops, and waterfronts. Who made off with the majestic Marshmallow Monkey (inspired by none other than the Maltese Falcon)? Where is beloved Mitch the Mutt? Kitty’s got plenty of questions and not enough answers! Follow along through a tangled web of crime and intrigue as Kitty tries to solve the case.