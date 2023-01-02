Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Kid Noir: Kitty Feral and the Case of the Marshmallow Monkey
Kid Noir: Kitty Feral and the Case of the Marshmallow Monkey

by Eddie Muller

by Jessica Schmidt

Illustrated by Forrest Burdett

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Sep 19, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762481682

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Description

From celebrated Dark City author, TCM host, and film noir expert Eddie Muller comes the tale of hardboiled cat detective Kitty Feral and the search for a candy-crusted chocolate confection—and a missing friend.

Dangerous denizens lurk around every dark corner as Kitty searches for clues in bookstores, alleyways, rooftops, and waterfronts. Who made off with the majestic Marshmallow Monkey (inspired by none other than the Maltese Falcon)? Where is beloved Mitch the Mutt? Kitty’s got plenty of questions and not enough answers! Follow along through a tangled web of crime and intrigue as Kitty tries to solve the case.

What's Inside

Turner Classic Movies