Kid Noir: Kitty Feral and the Case of the Marshmallow Monkey
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 19, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
From celebrated Dark City author, TCM host, and film noir expert Eddie Muller comes the tale of hardboiled cat detective Kitty Feral and the search for a candy-crusted chocolate confection—and a missing friend.
Dangerous denizens lurk around every dark corner as Kitty searches for clues in bookstores, alleyways, rooftops, and waterfronts. Who made off with the majestic Marshmallow Monkey (inspired by none other than the Maltese Falcon)? Where is beloved Mitch the Mutt? Kitty’s got plenty of questions and not enough answers! Follow along through a tangled web of crime and intrigue as Kitty tries to solve the case.
