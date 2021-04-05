Ghostbusters
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Ghostbusters

A Paranormal Picture Book

Adapted by

Illustrated by

Adapted by

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762473571

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Ghost Stories

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
Join the Ghostbusters as they fight some ghoulish creatures in this kid-friendly official picture book adaptation of the classic film

Setting: New York City. Kid scientists Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler are investigating ghosts and other paranormal activity in the city. They see their first ghost (Slimer) in the NYC Public Library and that leads them to create the Ghostbusters, setting up their "club" in an old firehouse. Soon, business is booming as the kids are recruited to capture ghosts throughout the city. Winston Zeddemore and Janine Melnitz become the club’s first two important additions. But there is something sinister happening at an apartment building and the Ghostbusters must put a stop to it (and the Stay Puft marshmallow man) before the city is overrun with ghouls.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews