For well over a century, those who create motion pictures have touched our hearts and souls; they have transported and transformed our minds, intoxicated and entranced our senses. One artist's vision is the single most prominent force behind the scenes: the director. The Essential Directors illuminates the unseen forces behind some of the most notable screen triumphs from the aesthetic peak of silent cinema through the New Hollywood of the 1970s. Considering each artist's influence on the medium, cultural impact, and degree of achievement, Turner Classic Movies presents a compendium of Hollywood's most influential filmmakers, with profiles offering history and insight on the filmmaker's narrative style, unique touches, contributions to the medium, key films, and distinctive movie moments to watch for. The work of these game-changing artists is illustrated throughout by more than 200 full-color and black-and-white photographs.

Featured directors include Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille, Oscar Micheaux, Lois Weber, Dorothy Arzner, Frank Capra, Howard Hawks, Ernst Lubitsch, W. S. Van Dyke, John Ford, Orson Welles, William Wyler, Alfred Hitchcock, Ida Lupino, Billy Wilder, Federico Fellini, Stanley Kramer, David Lean, Robert Altman, Hal Ashby, Peter Bogdanovich, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg.