Sloan De Forest
By the Author
Dynamic Dames
Celebrate 50 of the most empowering and unforgettable female characters ever to grace the screen, as well as the artists who brought them to vibrant…
Must-See Sci-fi
Spanning nine decades and branded by the most trusted authority on film, Turner Classic Movies: Must-See Sci-Fi showcases 50 of the most shocking, weird, wonderful,…
Natalie Wood
Manoah Bowman is the author of Fellini: The Sixties.He maintains the Independent Visions photographic archives, a collection featuring more than a million unique images that…