Sloan De Forest

Sloan De Forest is a writer, actress, and film historian who has written about film for Sony, Time Warner Cable, and Bright Lights Film Journal, among other outlets. She is the author of Turner Classic Movies: Must-See Sci-fi and a contributing author of Natalie Wood: Reflections on a Legendary Life and Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl. Sloan lives in Hollywood, CA.
