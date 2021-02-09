The Essential Directors profiles more than 70 of the most influential directors in cinema history, from the aesthetic peak of silent cinema in the 1920s through the dawn of modern Hollywood in the 1970s. Each entry offers history and insight on the filmmaker's narrative style, personal touches, contributions to the medium, key films, and distinctive movie moments to watch for. The work of these game-changing artists is illustrated throughout by more than 200 full-color and black-and-white photographs.

Directors featured:

Charlie Chaplin

Cecil B. DeMille

D. W. Griffith

Fritz Lang

Oscar Micheaux

F.W. Murnau

King Vidor

Erich von Stroheim

Lois Weber

Dorothy Arzner

Clarence Brown

Frank Capra

Victor Fleming

Howard Hawks

Mervyn LeRoy

Ernst Lubitsch

Rouben Mamoulian

Leo McCarey

W. S. Van Dyke

Josef von Sternberg

George Cukor

Michael Curtiz

John Ford

John Huston

Vincente Minnelli

George Stevens

Preston Sturges

Orson Welles

William Wyler

Alfred Hitchcock

Elia Kazan

Akira Kurosawa

Ida Lupino

Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Otto Preminger

Nicholas Ray

Douglas Sirk

Billy Wilder

Fred Zinnemann

Ingmar Bergman

Blake Edwards

Federico Fellini

Stanley Kramer

Stanley Kubrick

David Lean

Mike Nichols

Roman Polanski

Woody Allen

Robert Altman

Hal Ashby

Peter Bogdanovich

Francis Ford Coppola

Brian De Palma

Sidney Lumet

Elaine May

Martin Scorsese

Steven Spielberg