The Essential Directors profiles more than 70 of the most influential directors in cinema history, from the aesthetic peak of silent cinema in the 1920s through the dawn of modern Hollywood in the 1970s. Each entry offers history and insight on the filmmaker's narrative style, personal touches, contributions to the medium, key films, and distinctive movie moments to watch for. The work of these game-changing artists is illustrated throughout by more than 200 full-color and black-and-white photographs.
Directors featured:
Charlie Chaplin
Cecil B. DeMille
D. W. Griffith
Fritz Lang
Oscar Micheaux
F.W. Murnau
King Vidor
Erich von Stroheim
Lois Weber
Dorothy Arzner
Clarence Brown
Frank Capra
Victor Fleming
Howard Hawks
Mervyn LeRoy
Ernst Lubitsch
Rouben Mamoulian
Leo McCarey
W. S. Van Dyke
Josef von Sternberg
George Cukor
Michael Curtiz
John Ford
John Huston
Vincente Minnelli
George Stevens
Preston Sturges
Orson Welles
William Wyler
Alfred Hitchcock
Elia Kazan
Akira Kurosawa
Ida Lupino
Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Otto Preminger
Nicholas Ray
Douglas Sirk
Billy Wilder
Fred Zinnemann
Ingmar Bergman
Blake Edwards
Federico Fellini
Stanley Kramer
Stanley Kubrick
David Lean
Mike Nichols
Roman Polanski
Woody Allen
Robert Altman
Hal Ashby
Peter Bogdanovich
Francis Ford Coppola
Brian De Palma
Sidney Lumet
Elaine May
Martin Scorsese
Steven Spielberg
