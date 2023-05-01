Falling in Love at the Movies

About the Author

Esther Zuckerman is an entertainment journalist whose work has been published by Entertainment Weekly, Vanity Fair, Thrillist, Refinery29, and The A.V. Club, among others. She is a member of the New York Film Critic's Circle and the author of Beyond the Best Dressed and A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends. Esther lives and writes in New York City.

