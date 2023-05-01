Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Falling in Love at the Movies

The Impact of Rom Coms from the Screwball Era to Today

Falling in Love at the Movies Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Esther Zuckerman

Formats and Prices

Price

$28.00

Price

$35.00 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. Hardcover $28.00 $35.00 CAD
  2. ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD

Also available from:

Prepare to swoon, ugly cry, laugh, and fall in love with this Turner Classic Movies officially licensed exploration of the impact and legacy of one of film's most beloved genres: the rom-com.

Romantic comedies have had an incredible influence on popular culture, shaping everything from how we think of relationships to fashion. Often swept aside in film history, these movies are thought of as pure comfort viewing. Although they certainly provide those fuzzy feelings, they have also had a significant artistic influence and cultural impact. Spanning decades of romantic comedies—from movies of the 1930s such as It Happened One Night and the rom com craze of the 80s and 90s includingWhen Harry Met Sally…all the way to contemporary hits like Crazy Rich Asians, and everything in between—Falling in Love at the Movies will make you fall in love (all over again) with romantic comedies.

Esther Zuckerman—accomplished entertainment journalist and member of the New York Film Critic’s Circle—takes readers on a journey through the rom-com. She examines the psychological aspects that make us so drawn to these types of films, diving deep into the key auteurs—from Preston Sturges to James L. Brooks to Nora Ephron and beyond—who both created and subverted the canon.  These directors, actors, and writers shaped the genre, establishing and also busting traditional pillars and tenets of these movies such as the “Perfect Pair” or “The Man in Crisis” and “The High Maintenance Woman.”  Along the way she takes detours, exploring iconic lines of dialogue (Who could forget Julia Robert’s “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her” iconic moment from Notting Hill?) to memorable scenes (the magical moments at the Empire State Building in An Affair to Remember and  Sleepless in Seattle) and weaves in interviews of artists and romantic comedy fanatics in the industry.
 
Looking beyond the traditional rom-com, Zuckerman digs into the nooks and crannies, the films that buck the trend of "happily ever after," the ones that think beyond heteronormative narratives, and the indies that kept the rom-com alive outside of the studio system, to offer a more comprehensive story of the rom-com than has ever been seen before—and one that you’re bound to love. How’s that for a happy ending?

Copyright © 2023 by Turner Classic Movies

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Page Count
224 pages
Publisher
Running Press
ISBN-13
9780762484461

You May Also Like

Hollywood Victory
Hollywood Victory $30.00 $38.00 CAD
This Was Hollywood
This Was Hollywood $29.00 $37.00 CAD
Movies (And Other Things)
Movies (And Other Things) $25.00 $31.00 CAD
Hollywood Black
Hollywood Black $35.00 $44.00 CAD
Kirk and Anne
Kirk and Anne $25.00 $32.50 CAD

Esther Zuckerman

About the Author

Esther Zuckerman is an entertainment journalist whose work has been published by Entertainment Weekly, Vanity Fair, Thrillist, Refinery29, and The A.V. Club, among others. She is a member of the New York Film Critic's Circle and the author of Beyond the Best Dressed and A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends. Esther lives and writes in New York City.

Learn more about this author

Turner Classic Movies

From the Moment They Met It Was Murder
From the Moment They Met It Was Murder
Lena Horne
Lena Horne
Christmas in the Movies (Revised & Expanded Edition)
Christmas in the Movies (Revised & Expanded Edition)
Kid Noir: Kitty Feral and the Case of the Marshmallow Monkey
Kid Noir: Kitty Feral and the Case of the Marshmallow Monkey
Eddie Muller's Noir Bar
Eddie Muller's Noir Bar
But Have You Read the Book?
But Have You Read the Book?
Viva Hollywood
Viva Hollywood
Rock on Film
Rock on Film
Danger on the Silver Screen
Danger on the Silver Screen
Turner Classic Movies Ultimate Movie Trivia Challenge
Turner Classic Movies Ultimate Movie Trivia Challenge
The Essential Directors
The Essential Directors
Hollywood Victory
Hollywood Victory
20th Century-Fox
20th Century-Fox
Dark City
Dark City
Summer Movies
Summer Movies
This Was Hollywood
This Was Hollywood
The Essentials Vol. 2
The Essentials Vol. 2
Fright Favorites
Fright Favorites
West Side Story
West Side Story
Turner Classic Movies Cinematic Cities: New York
Turner Classic Movies Cinematic Cities: New York
Dynamic Dames
Dynamic Dames
Hollywood Black
Hollywood Black
Forbidden Hollywood: The Pre-Code Era (1930-1934)
Forbidden Hollywood: The Pre-Code Era (1930-1934)
Christmas in the Movies
Christmas in the Movies
A Star Is Born
A Star Is Born
Must-See Sci-fi
Must-See Sci-fi
Must-See Musicals
Must-See Musicals
Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
Kirk and Anne
Kirk and Anne
Movie Night Menus
Movie Night Menus
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Into the Dark
Into the Dark
The Essentials
The Essentials
Fellini: The Sixties
Fellini: The Sixties
Creating the Illusion
Creating the Illusion