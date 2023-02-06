The Golden Screen is the first of its kind history and celebration of Asian Americans on the big screen. Written by New York Times bestselling author Jeff Yang, this collection covers more than 130 films, spanning more than 100 years – from Cecil B. DeMille's 1915 film The Cheat to Wayne Wang's The Joy Luck Club to the Daniels' Everything, Everywhere All at Once in 2022. With exquisite original art from Asian illustrators and personal anecdotes from writers, actors, producers, and directors all over Hollywood, this groundbreaking book explores how these iconic films have shaped how America sees Asians and how Asian Americans see themselves.



In 2018, the critical and financial success of Crazy Rich Asians ignited new fires in Hollywood to create and back Asian-centric stories. Since then, the number of movies featuring Asian Americans, either in front or behind the camera, has boomed and ushered in a new era of filmmaking. But many films, like The Joy Luck Club in 1993, paved the way for Asian American-led films before Crazy Rich Asians and to today. The Golden Screen is an in-depth look at those films, and the factors that played into their success.



Featuring an original cover and artwork by nine esteemed Asian illustrators, The Golden Screen includes commentary and conversations from Hollywood's most visible faces, such as Simu Liu, Lulu Wang, Daniel Dae Kim, Janet Yang, Ronny Chieng, Alice Wu, and Ken Jeong. See the movies that inspired today's modern stars to enter moviemaking, and how they're paying it forward to the next wave of creators.



A beautiful keepsake and collection of over 100 photographs and original art, The Golden Screen is perfect for movie and history fans alike, and reaffirms the importance of the Asian American film canon, and all the people involved, in an increasingly diverse Hollywood.