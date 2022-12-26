Description

The inside story of A League of Their Own—one of the most beloved, enduring, and genre‑busting baseball movies of all time—featuring exclusive interviews and behind‑the‑scenes memories from the original cast and creators, and chronicling how the Penny Marshall classic developed from an unheralded piece of American history into a perennial cinematic favorite.



No Crying in Baseball is a rollicking, revelatory deep dive into a one‑of‑a‑kind film. Before A League of Their Own, few American girls could imagine themselves playing professional ball (and doing it better than the boys). But Penny Marshall's genre outlier became an instant classic and significant aha moment for countless young women who saw that throwing like a girl was far from an insult. Part fly‑on‑the‑wall narrative, part immersive pop nostalgia, No Crying in Baseball is for readers who love stories about subverting gender roles as well as fans of the film who remain passionate thirty years after its release. With key anecdotes from the cast, crew, and diehard fanatics, Carlson presents the definitive, first‑ever history of the making of the treasured film that inspired generations of Dottie Hinsons to dream bigger and aim for the sky.