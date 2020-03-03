Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Esther Zuckerman
Esther Zuckerman is a senior entertainment writer at Thrillist. She has previously been on staff at The Atlantic Wire, Entertainment Weekly, Refinery29, and The A.V. Club. Esther lives and writes in New York City.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends
From Keanu Reeves to Timothe Chalamet, A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends is the ultimate celebration of the suave, sexy, sensitive, and silly celebrities who…