A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends
Meme-Worthy Celebrity Crushes from A to Zaddy
From Keanu Reeves to Timothe Chalamet, A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends is the ultimate celebration of the suave, sexy, sensitive, and silly celebrities who have captured our hearts and memes!Read More
Handsome and heartfelt, with winning smiles and woke sentiments — this is what Internet Boyfriends are made of. But who are these meme-able men, and what makes them catch fire online? Discover the answers to these questions and more in A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends, an interactive exploration of our collective crushes.
Entertainment journalist Esther Zuckerman breaks down the world of Internet Boyfriends — and even a few Internet Girlfriends — from documentary-style “spotting guides” to discussions on the key categories of boyfriend, from Sensitive Souls and Beautiful Boys to Daddys and Zaddys. A playful, teen magazine-style quiz — to help readers find their ideal crush — and in-depth profiles of some of the most beloved Internet Boyfriends and Girlfriends, from Ryan Gosling (the original) to Harry Styles (the Gen Z icon) to Phoebe Waller-Bridge (the one you want to be), round out this fully-illustrated romp through the men behind the memes.
