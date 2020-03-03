



Handsome and heartfelt, with winning smiles and woke sentiments — this is what Internet Boyfriends are made of. But who are these meme-able men, and what makes them catch fire online? Discover the answers to these questions and more in A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends, an interactive exploration of our collective crushes.







Entertainment journalist Esther Zuckerman breaks down the world of Internet Boyfriends — and even a few Internet Girlfriends — from documentary-style “spotting guides” to discussions on the key categories of boyfriend, from Sensitive Souls and Beautiful Boys to Daddys and Zaddys. A playful, teen magazine-style quiz — to help readers find their ideal crush — and in-depth profiles of some of the most beloved Internet Boyfriends and Girlfriends, from Ryan Gosling (the original) to Harry Styles (the Gen Z icon) to Phoebe Waller-Bridge (the one you want to be), round out this fully-illustrated romp through the men behind the memes.

