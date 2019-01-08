Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Karate Kid

Karate Kid

by

Illustrated by

Gain mindfulness, focus, and inner strength while learning karate moves with a goat kid!

A goat kid loves to do karate! And he is sure to inspire young kids to try karate as well. Follow Goat as se goes through the major stances and karate moves, teaching readers to channel focus and strength through each pose. Karate Kid‘s simple, measured, and meditative text is complemented by playful yet instructive illustrations by Mark Chambers to teach youngsters how to get involved in karate–and to have fun while doing so, too.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Martial Arts

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $14.99 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780762493432

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews