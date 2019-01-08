Karate Kid

Gain mindfulness, focus, and inner strength while learning karate moves with a goat kid!



A goat kid loves to do karate! And he is sure to inspire young kids to try karate as well. Follow Goat as se goes through the major stances and karate moves, teaching readers to channel focus and strength through each pose. Karate Kid‘s simple, measured, and meditative text is complemented by playful yet instructive illustrations by Mark Chambers to teach youngsters how to get involved in karate–and to have fun while doing so, too.