Mark Chambers
Mark Chambers is an author and illustrator of children’s picture books and young fiction. He studied Illustration at the University of London. In 2017, he was shortlisted for the AOI World Illustration Awards, and in 2013 for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize. Since then Mark has illustrated a wealth of picture books and young fiction. In 2013, he won the Sheffield Children’s Picture Book Award and was also highly commended in the young fiction category. Mark currently lives and works in Lincoln, United Kingdom.Read More
By the Author
Karate Kid
Gain mindfulness, focus, and inner strength while learning karate moves with a goat kid!A goat kid loves to do karate! And he is sure to…
Yoga Frog
A Kid's Book of Yoga Poses with a Meditative, Mindful Frog Frog loves to practice yoga. And he will inspire kids to enjoy doing yoga,…