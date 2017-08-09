Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Yoga Frog

Yoga Frog

Reflections from the Lily Pond

by

Illustrated by

Let this calm and serene yoga frog be your desktop guru as you take him through a simple and relaxing yoga routine!

The perfect gift for any yogi in your life, this little box includes:

  • An adorable, bendy, and poseable frog figurine
  • A 32-page mini book with charming illustrations and basic yoga poses (demonstrated by the yoga frog but perfect for humans, too!)
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Yoga

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762463824

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy