Yoga Frog
Reflections from the Lily Pond
Let this calm and serene yoga frog be your desktop guru as you take him through a simple and relaxing yoga routine!
The perfect gift for any yogi in your life, this little box includes:
- An adorable, bendy, and poseable frog figurine
- A 32-page mini book with charming illustrations and basic yoga poses (demonstrated by the yoga frog but perfect for humans, too!)
Trade Paperback