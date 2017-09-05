Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Yoga Frog

Yoga Frog

by

Illustrated by

A Kid’s Book of Yoga Poses with a Meditative, Mindful Frog

Frog loves to practice yoga. And he will inspire kids to enjoy doing yoga, too. Follow Frog’s yoga flow, from warming up to cooling down. Start with the mountain and chair poses, then work into giraffe, cat-cow, downward-facing dog, butterfly, and bridge. End with the quieting happy baby and savasana poses to help your muscles relax before going to bed or starting your day. For fans of Yoga Bunny and I Am Yoga, Yoga Frog‘s simple, meditative text is complemented by playful yet instructive illustrations by Mark Chambers to teach youngsters how to start their very own yoga practice–and to have fun while doing so, too.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Reptiles & Amphibians

On Sale: May 29th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780762464685

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Carpenter briefly yet vividly describes how to perform each pose, along with its symbolism... Serene and bright background colors offer appealing contrast to Yoga Frog's green tone."—Publishers Weekly
"A charmingly quirky addition to a child's yoga bookshelf."—Children's Literature Comprehensive Database (CLDC)
Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews