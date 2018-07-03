Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nora Shalaway Carpenter
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Edge of Anything
A powerful coming-of-age tale about adjusting to disability, overcoming adversity, and discovering the power of female friendship for fans of The Running Dream.Set in the…
Yoga Frog
A Kid's Book of Yoga Poses with a Meditative, Mindful FrogFrog loves to practice yoga. And he will inspire kids to enjoy doing yoga, too.…
Yoga Frog
Let this calm and serene yoga frog be your desktop guru as you take him through a simple and relaxing yoga routine! The perfect gift…