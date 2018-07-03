Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Nora Shalaway Carpenter holds an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, where she was an advisee of Coe Booth, Tim Wynne-Jones, Shelley Tanaka, and Uma Krishnaswami. Nora is also a yoga instructor, a mother of two boys, a passionate environmentalist, and the author of Yoga Frog. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina.