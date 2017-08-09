Yoga Frog
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Yoga Frog

by Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Illustrated by Mark Chambers

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762464678

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.49

ON SALE: May 29th 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Health & Daily Living / Mindfulness & Meditation

PAGE COUNT: 40

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Trade Paperback
A Kid’s Book of Yoga Poses with a Meditative, Mindful Frog

Frog loves to practice yoga. And he will inspire kids to enjoy doing yoga, too. Follow Frog’s yoga flow, from warming up to cooling down. Start with the mountain and chair poses, then work into giraffe, cat-cow, downward-facing dog, butterfly, and bridge. End with the quieting happy baby and savasana poses to help your muscles relax before going to bed or starting your day. For fans of Yoga Bunny and I Am Yoga, Yoga Frog‘s simple, meditative text is complemented by playful yet instructive illustrations by Mark Chambers to teach youngsters how to start their very own yoga practice — and to have fun while doing so, too.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Look Inside

Praise

"Carpenter briefly yet vividly describes how to perform each pose, along with its symbolism... Serene and bright background colors offer appealing contrast to Yoga Frog's green tone."—Publishers Weekly
"A charmingly quirky addition to a child's yoga bookshelf."—Children's Literature Comprehensive Database (CLDC)
Read More Read Less