Free shipping on orders $35+

Slithering, Scaly Tattoo Snakes & Other Reptiles
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Slithering, Scaly Tattoo Snakes & Other Reptiles

60 Temporary Tattoos That Teach

Illustrated by K. L. Murphy

by Editors of Storey Publishing

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635866674

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Reptiles & Amphibians

Description

Snakes and reptiles are a fascinating favorite of animal lovers of all ages. These cool and creepy creatures slither, swim, stalk, and crawl across every page of Slithering, Scaly Tattoo Snakes & Reptiles. From the venomous Viper and Gila Monster to the nocturnal Gecko and camouflaging Chameleon, reptile-crazy kids will love to wear temporary art of their favorite species! 60 colorfully illustrated temporary tattoos are scientifically accurate and easy to apply with just a little water. Each featured species is accompanied by fun and fascinating facts. Did you know that the Texas Horned Lizard can startle predators by squirting blood from their eyes at a distance of up to five feet? Or that the Collared Lizard can run using only its back legs? Kids will love quizzing their friends on newly learned animal trivia while showing off their interesting ink. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Tattoos That Teach